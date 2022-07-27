SkyView
Kershaw County hosts another town hall meeting after recent earthquakes in Elgin

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County is hosting another town hall meeting after a streak of recent earthquakes in the area.

Panelist at the meeting consist of representatives from SC Emergency Management Division, SC Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation and Duke Energy.

The most recent earthquake reported near Elgin was on Monday, July 24 around 3 a.m. with a 2.1 magnitude.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

