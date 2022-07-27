Kershaw County hosts another town hall meeting after recent earthquakes in Elgin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County is hosting another town hall meeting after a streak of recent earthquakes in the area.

Panelist at the meeting consist of representatives from SC Emergency Management Division, SC Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation and Duke Energy.

The most recent earthquake reported near Elgin was on Monday, July 24 around 3 a.m. with a 2.1 magnitude.

