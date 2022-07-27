FIRST ALERT: Better chance of showers/storms for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures are going to be hot and the humidity is up for the rest of the work week. There’s a better chance of showers/storms Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Headlines:

Highs reach the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday with just a 20% chance of some isolated storms.

There’s a better chance of rain and thunder Saturday and Sunday as a cold front sinks south and stalls.

Temperatures are in the mid 90s for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Next week looks warmer than average as well with mid 90s and some afternoon storm chances.

Tropics are still quiet.

First Alert Summary:

We’ve got upper 90s Thursday and a 20% chance of rain and storms. Heat index values will reach to around 103. Skies are partly cloudy. The Bermuda High continues to funnel in some heat and humidity from the southwest.

Friday is still hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values closer to 105. A trough in the jet stream is just to our north, this will bring a cold front at the surface of the earth for the weekend.

The cold front arrives Saturday, it brings a 50% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the late afternoon/evening. Highs are in the mid 90s and it feels like around 104. So Saturday will not be a washout, expect the best chance of rain in the late afternoon and evening.

The same can be said for Sunday. There’s another 50% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. The cold front is stalling over the region and will cause the showers and storms to develop in the afternoon.

Monday we have a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon hours and temps are still topping off in the mid 90s. A weak low pressure develops and helps increase our chances of rain and storms.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Few passing clouds and humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Hotter with highs in the upper 90s with sunshine and clouds and humid feeling up to 103. 20% chance of an isolated storm.

Friday: Hot and humid again with highs in the upper 90s but feeling like 105 with the humidity. There’s a 20% chance of an isolated storm.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s and humid.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s and humid.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms, highs are again in the mid 90s.

