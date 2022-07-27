SkyView
Dominion Energy to start work on Lake Murray Dam in August

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy said the start of a multi year project on Lake Murray is starting in early August.

Crews will begin inspecting intake towers at the start of the month and will continue through the end of September. The five 223 foot towers supply water to the Lower Saluda River through power generating turbines. Each tower uses a set of gates to shut water flow off from the lake. This allows maintenance and inspection on downstream equipment.

The Dominion Energy South Carolina Vice President of Generation, Iris Griffin, said,

“While we have carefully maintained these headgates since the dam’s construction, they are 95 years old.”

Griffin continued, “Investing in their replacement will enhance the safety and reliability of the Saluda Hydro facility’s operations for many years to come.”

Dominion Energy plans to replace the gates and equipment in the towers. Divers will inspect the site over two months. Boaters are urged to stay at least 300 feet away from the towers while divers are working. Buoys will mark the work site.

The company said it will use the information to determine how much work is needed to replace the equipment. That work is expected to begin in spring of 2024 and continue into 2025.

