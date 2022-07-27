SkyView
DHEC provides COVID update as cases rise

File Graphic
File Graphic(Fusion Medical Animation)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is holding a statewide update on COVID-19 at 11:00 a.m. WIS will live stream this event on our digital platforms.

This conference comes a day after DHEC released updated case numbers for July 17th through 23rd. On Tuesday, July 27, 2022 the department reported:

  • 16,570 new cases
  • 9 new deaths
  • 538 hospitalizations

Overall, the state saw a 29.5% rise in cases compared to the previous four week average. In that same time period deaths are down 72.3% but hospitalizations rose 44%.

