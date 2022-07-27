DHEC provides COVID update as cases rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is holding a statewide update on COVID-19 at 11:00 a.m. WIS will live stream this event on our digital platforms.

This conference comes a day after DHEC released updated case numbers for July 17th through 23rd. On Tuesday, July 27, 2022 the department reported:

16,570 new cases

9 new deaths

538 hospitalizations

Overall, the state saw a 29.5% rise in cases compared to the previous four week average. In that same time period deaths are down 72.3% but hospitalizations rose 44%.

Weekly COVID-19 update for July 17-23: 16,570 new cases, 9 new deaths, and a percent positive of 25.7%. See today's updated COVID-19 and vaccine data at https://t.co/oiUxquMikQ. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) July 26, 2022

