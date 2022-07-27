Deadly fire entrapment on John J. Rushton Rd. under investigation

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said a deadly fire and entrapment is under investigation.

On July 26, 2022 first responders arrived to John J. Rushton Rd. on reports of a fire. After it was extinguished, Saluda County Fire Service found a fatality at the scene. The victim has not been identified yet, an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County Fire Service and SLED are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.