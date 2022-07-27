SkyView
Collectible Pokemon cards worth $200K stolen from Upstate home

Pokemon cards
Pokemon cards(WRDW)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man says hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon cards were stolen from his home.

A 62-year-old Inman man called deputies on July 13 to report the theft.

He said boxes of the cards were taken from his collectible room. Deputies valued the stolen cards at $200,000.

According to the incident report, the man said workers from an HVAC company were the only people he knows who have been in the room.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation remains active.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

