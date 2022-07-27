Blythewood man pleads guilty on sex trafficking and drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Blythewood man is facing up to life in federal prison after pleading guilty on sex trafficking and drug charges.

Brian Leroy Watson, 50, plead guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a quantity of heroin.

In March of 2016 the minor victim told law enforcement Watson had sexually assaulted her. Investigators said he attempted to exploit her for commercial sex in January and February of that year. When interviewed by law enforcement, he denied the assault and said he was prostituting her.

Advertisements from an online website were linked to his cell phone and email address showed the girl was advertised for sex. Text messages from his phone were also used to prove Watson knew the girl was a minor and that he us distributed heroin and sexually exploited her.

Another victim spoke with the FBI about the exploitation. Witnesses told investigators Watson manipulated withdrawal symptoms and drug dependence of women for commercial sex and financial gain.

Investigators also said Watson sold heroin to an undercover officer with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 29, 2016. The sale, which happened at his residence, was recorded. During the sale Watson carried a pistol and lab tests verified the drug was heroin.

In addition to a potential life in prison sentence, he also faces a fine of up to $250,000, restitution to the victims, and a life term of court ordered supervision following any prison sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

