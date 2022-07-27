SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Alligator removed from Savannah daycare

A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator! (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah daycare had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning: a 7-foot alligator!

Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center on Bel Air Drive were notified about the gator sitting under a chair by the front door of the facility.

A trapper was able to wrangle the gator and relocate it safely.

All the kids at the daycare were inside at the time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant partially running, office open after Kershaw County chemical leak
For the second time this year Nephron is issuing a recall impacting millions of doses of drugs.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company under second set of recalls for 2022, 1.6 million units impacted
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving four vehicles,...
RCSD investigating four-car collision in Northeast Columbia
Andre Greene
No bond granted for father accused of shooting son and wife in Orangeburg
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the 400 block of Ermine Road.
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Ermine Road incident

Latest News

Soda City Live: Back-to-School Bash in Irmo
Soda City Live: Back-to-School Bash in Irmo
FILE PHOTO
Gun-related incident results in 8-year-old’s death, RCSD investigating
wis
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid again Friday - Rain chances are higher for the weekend
Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates
Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker
More abuse charges announced for former Windsor Academy daycare worker