7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say

Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground overnight.(László Krizsán via canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHNS/Gray News) - A young girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on a tent during the overnight hours at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the National Park Service, park rangers were called to the Elkmont Campground at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a large maple tree fell and killed a 7-year-old girl.

WHNS reports other family members, including the girl’s father and two siblings, were not hurt.

Officials said the affected campsite and nearby campsites were closed immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

