14 inducted into SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 14 officers were formally inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame Wednesday.

The 14 officers recognized by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, included three being historical inductees dating as far back as 1874s.

According to SCDPS, of the remaining officers inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame, seven died of complications from COVID-19, two died in collisions, one was struck and killed by a vehicle, and one died by vehicle assault.

SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV says 2021 was a difficult time for the law enforcement community.

“The ceremony today recognizes each of those officers, along with several from many years ago, and allows us to come together with the families and the departments to remember and honor their service and contributions as they are formally and rightfully inducted into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame,” Woods said.

The inductees were as follows:

Private Henry Bluford

Newberry Police Department

End of Watch: October 19, 1874

Sheriff John McRoy Dozier

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: September 27, 1917

Officer Charles Harvey Birt

Barnwell Police Department

End of Watch: December 24, 1971

Sergeant Gordon William Best

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety

End of Watch: January 1, 2021

Deputy Jonathan David Price

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: January 6, 2021

Lance Corporal Melton “Foxx” Gore

Horry County Police Department

End of Watch: January 12, 2021

Detective Sergeant Edward John Marcurella, Jr.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: January 16, 2021

Sergeant Tommy Wayne Cudd

Union County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: January 28, 2021

Officer Kevin Daniel Simmons

Aiken Department of Public Safety

End of Watch: August 15, 2021

Officer Dustin Michael Beasley

North Augusta Department of Public Safety

End of Watch: August 30, 2021

Officer Stephen Unique Jones

Barnwell Police Department

End of Watch: September 12, 2021

Lieutenant John Stewart

Lake City Police Department

End of Watch: September 17, 2021

Lieutenant John Christopher Brophy

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: October 10, 2021

Team Leader Justin Barrett Gillespie

S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

End of Watch: December 31, 2021

Today’s ceremony brings the total number of South Carolina officers who are honored in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room to 418.

