WATCH: City of Camden holds second meeting over recent electric rate increases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second time this summer residents in Camden are speaking about recent electric rate increases in the city.

Residents in the city spoke to the city government after recent increases have seen spikes on their bills.

The city posted online that over the last year energy service costs have risen 12% for electricity and roughly 30% for natural gas. From July 2021 to June 2022 the city reported the cost to purchase power increased by 35%.

On July 1, 2022 bills began seeing a Fuel Adjustment Surcharge. The city said it is an additional 5 cents per kilowatt hour. The city said it is a direct cost the city incurs while buying wholesale power and can change based on the market.

Residents spoke at the 4 p.m. meeting and brought stories of bills that have gone up. The increase for some has seen hundreds of dollars added to their monthly bill.

