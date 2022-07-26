SkyView
VIDEO: Black bear rings Greenville County woman’s doorbell

A Greenville County woman's security camera captured a black bear walking up to the door and appearing to “ring” her doorbell around 3:30 a.m.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Wendy Watson saw the visitor captured on her video doorbell early Tuesday morning, she said she nearly spit out her coffee.

Her Remo+ camera recorded a black bear walking up to the door and appearing to “ring” her doorbell around 3:30 a.m.

The bear has been a regular visitor around her home on Old McElhaney Road in northern Greenville County.

Watson said she had just refilled her bird feeders and the bear destroyed two of them.

Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said he estimates the bear in the video is roughly between two and four years old.

Lucas said bears are adept climbers and love bird feeders, so if you want to keep them away from your property you can remove feeders and other food scents.

Bear sightings have increased in the Upstate over the last decade according to Lucas and they are commonly spotted this time of year in Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

