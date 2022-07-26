SkyView
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three car crash closes West Main St. lane in Lexington

Lexington Police were at the scene of a three car accident Tuesday.
Lexington Police were at the scene of a three car accident Tuesday.(Lexington Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said a collision Tuesday afternoon shut down an intersection in the city.

A three-car crash shut down the outbound lane at West Main St./ US-1 at Columbia Ave./ US-378 around 2:30 p.m. Police advised drivers to use caution in the area, crews are on the scene working to clear the site.

