TRAFFIC ALERT: Three car crash closes West Main St. lane in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said a collision Tuesday afternoon shut down an intersection in the city.

A three-car crash shut down the outbound lane at West Main St./ US-1 at Columbia Ave./ US-378 around 2:30 p.m. Police advised drivers to use caution in the area, crews are on the scene working to clear the site.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.