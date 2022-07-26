Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: A litter cleanup effort of Lake Murray is being planned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lake Murray, as we all know, is truly one of the most gorgeous lakes in our state. Until it is marked by litter.

So, Keep the Midlands Beautiful and some other partners will host a Lakeside Litter Sweep at the end of summer and they’d like you to put the date on your calendar.

Traude Sander is the grants and communications manager for Keep the Midlands Beautiful. She joined WIS Midday with details on the litter cleanup event and how you can be involved. KMB is seeking volunteers to clean up islands, shorelines, boat ramps, and natural areas around the lake.

Volunteers are invited to end the summer by keeping Lake Murray litter-free. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. on September 17th at three locations: (1) Southshore Marina in Leesville, (2) Lighthouse Marina in Chapin, and (3) Dreher Island State Park in Prosperity.With help from PalmettoPride, Dominion Energy, Lexington County, and other event partners, volunteers will receive a safety and orientation briefing, cleanup supplies, an event t-shirt, sandwich lunch, a thank you gift, and an opportunity to win prizes from local businesses.”

Sander says, “Volunteers with their own boats may travel to islands and shorelines on their own after picking up supplies. No boat, no problem; AquaFun Boat Rentals & Tours and other event partners will shuttle volunteers to various islands on the lake. If you prefer land, select the option to clean the shorelines, boat ramps and nearby roads surrounding the lake. In addition, divers with Wateree Dive Shop and Scuba John’s have volunteered to remove litter below the surface of the lake. Safety is our priority; the Coast Guard Auxiliary will be on hand to support this event.”

The Lakeside Litter Sweep, hosted by Keep the Midlands Beautiful, will be Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more details contact the Keep the Midlands Beautiful office at 803-733-1139 or visit https://keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org/.

