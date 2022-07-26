Suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man and woman have been arrested after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received information about a person with a felony warrant staying on Catfish Cove.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, officers went to the location after confirming the suspects’ vehicle.

Investigators say they tried to get the male out the house for almost two hours before they went inside.

The news release stated that the male eventually surrendered once he heard dogs barking and took him into custody.

An additional search throughout the residence led them to find Willford in a room hiding under a bed.

Both Austin Thomason and Harlie Willford were arrested on charges of trafficking Methamphetamine.

Tyler was taken to Greenville County Detention Center, while Willford was taken to Oconee Detention Center by the Oconee Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies consider both to be violent and dangerous offenders.

