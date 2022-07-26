SkyView
Soda city Live: USC Professor to study interstellar stars using new James Web Space Telescope

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Weeks ago, NASA released its first wave of full color images from the world’s largest and most powerful James Webb Space Telescope.

University of South Carolina physics and astronomy professor, Dr. Varsha Kulkanari  is among a few scientists that have been awarded research time to use the telescope that will help to reveal previously undetectable details of the universe.

Dr. Kulkanari shared details on her upcoming project and what she will be studying in our very distant universe.

