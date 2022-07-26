SkyView
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Taking care of our eyes as we age

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we mature, we will notice we don’t see the world as clearly as we used to. And you’ll notice you may need glasses to see things you previously could. Why is that?

Arielya Binn is an adult gerontology nurse practitioner with Palmetto Primary Care Physicians. She joined Soda City Live to talk about healthy vision and aging. Nurse Binn explained when people should start yearly eye exams, and why vision impairment in older adults is a byproduct of glaucoma, cataracts, and other issues. Those eye problems can lead to a higher risk of falls, depression, and injuries.

Learn more about Palmetto Primary Care Physicians by clicking here.

