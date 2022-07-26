Soda City Live: Taking care of our eyes as we age

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we mature, we will notice we don’t see the world as clearly as we used to. And you’ll notice you may need glasses to see things you previously could. Why is that?

Arielya Binn is an adult gerontology nurse practitioner with Palmetto Primary Care Physicians. She joined Soda City Live to talk about healthy vision and aging. Nurse Binn explained when people should start yearly eye exams, and why vision impairment in older adults is a byproduct of glaucoma, cataracts, and other issues. Those eye problems can lead to a higher risk of falls, depression, and injuries.

