SC lawmakers blame health, other jobs for Statehouse absences

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - In South Carolina, there is a limited number of days on which state lawmakers meet, but the consequences of missing any one of those days are slim.

Almost all state lawmakers are part-time, meaning every second they spend at the Statehouse is important.

When lawmakers miss a day, they miss out on their daily pay, which is intended to be a gas or hotel room stipend for legislators who travel from across the state. But there are no limits on how many absences, whether excused or not, are allowed.

Lawmakers do have to answer to their constituents, who they are elected to represent.

For the South Carolina House, daily journals are available online but they list who was there and who received an “excused” absence, meaning they checked in with the clerk to provide a record of the reason for their absence.

Statewide, of the ten most-frequently absent, the top two are from the Charleston area, the records revealed.

Rep. Chris Murphy (R-Dorchester County) was absent the most, missing all or portions of 32 of 46 sessions. All of his absences are listed as excused, meaning he checked in with the House clerk and gave notice he would not attend. In February, Murphy appeared to have a medical episode during a committee meeting and was hospitalized, though his representative did not provide information at the time of the medical episode.

Rep. Joseph Jefferson Jr. (D-Berkeley County), of Pineville, north of Lake Moultrie, also had 18 excused absences. Jefferson said he had a car accident in January that left him bedridden. He says in the 17 years he previously served, he only missed a single day.

Third on the list is Rep. Ann Parks (D-Greenwood County), who missed 16. Twelve of those were excused, four were “no-shows.” Parks did not respond to a request for comment.

Another Lowcountry legislator who made the list is Rep. William Cogswell Jr. (R-Charleston County), who missed eight sessions.

Rep. Justin Bamberg (D-Bamberg County) also listed eight sessions, the majority of which were excused.

Representatives said their reasons to miss included other official business like Rep. Nathan Ballentine (R-Richland County) who wrote in an email his “paying job is a very hectic one” and health issues like Rep. Stephen Moss (R-Cherokee County) who missed 10 days after he was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Moss says it is why he is not running again. Bamberg did say he missed one day was due to a quote “1999 style hangover.”

More than half on this list did not respond to our requests to comment.

Meanwhile, 40 House members got “perfect attendance” including Rep. Joe Bustos (R-Charleston County) of Mount Pleasant.

“Well, it to me, it’s an obligation. It’s not just an office I hold,” Bustos said. “I was elected to be in the state House for a reason to represent the people of District 112 and I can’t do that if I’m not there.”

Clerk of the House Charles Reid says there is not limit to how many days a representative can be excused. There’s no difference if they are excused or not.

In the South Carolina Senate, journals do not reflect a daily roll call, meaning it was difficult to find where attendance records are readily available for public viewing, but the Senate clerk sent a copy of the records.

Most senators showed up this past session 90% or more of the time.

But Sen. Margie Bright Matthews (D-Colleton County) of Walterboro missed the 19 days of 57 days recorded, the most of any other senator. She did not respond to a comment for comment.

Sen. Marlon Kimpson (D-Charleston County) missed 15 days out of 57 recorded. He says that the absences were caused by COVID-19 illness and juggling his second job as an attorney. He expects the illness to impact next year’s attendance as well.

