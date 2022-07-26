Advertisement

Richland One holds meeting to discuss concerns in the district

The Richland One Board of School Commissioners are holding a meeting Tuesday, July 26, at the Stevenson Administration Building at 7:00 p.m.(Richland One)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland One Board of School Commissioners are holding a meeting Tuesday, July 26, at the Stevenson Administration Building at 7:00 p.m.

The board will discuss several topics like the reassignment of principal Dr. Ericka Hursey, the request of the State Inspector General to investigate the district and address the board meetings being held at a larger venue.

