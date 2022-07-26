SkyView
Operation Southern Slowdown nets over 1,000 citations

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Operation Southern Slowdown showed the results of their traffic enforcement Tuesday.

The program ran from July 19th through July 23rd this year. The results of the multi state speeding crackdown were:

  • 1276 citations
  • 680 speeding citations
  • 9 DUI arrests
  • 141 restraint citations
  • 188 collision investigations

