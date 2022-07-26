Operation Southern Slowdown nets over 1,000 citations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Operation Southern Slowdown showed the results of their traffic enforcement Tuesday.
The program ran from July 19th through July 23rd this year. The results of the multi state speeding crackdown were:
- 1276 citations
- 680 speeding citations
- 9 DUI arrests
- 141 restraint citations
- 188 collision investigations
