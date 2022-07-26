SkyView
Advertisement

Midlands 2022 back to school giveaways and events

(Pixabay / MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Midlands approaches the end of summer, back to school events are returning for the season. WIS is compiling a list of events to help families find the resources they need.

Have an event you know about that’s not on the list? Click the link here and send us an email and we’ll add it.

LEXINGTON COUNTY

In Lexington, Mission Lexington is holding a giveaway Aug. 8 to 12, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 216 Harmon St.

The giveaway is eligible for Lexington County residents. Photo ID is needed and a social security card is required for each child participating. Organizers have also requested a school supply list from your child’s school.

Mission Lexington is holding a back to school giveaway Aug. 8 to 12.
Mission Lexington is holding a back to school giveaway Aug. 8 to 12.(Mission Lexington)

RICHLAND COUNTY

In Richland County the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is accepting donations of school supplies until Aug. 6, 2022 at 201 John Mark Dial Dr.

The supplies will be distributed during the Free Back 2 School Extravaganza from noon until 3 p.m. on Friday Aug. 12 at the detention center.

Items being collected include for supplies drive include pencils, colored pencils, sharpeners, pens, markers, paper and other essential back to school supplies.

The event is open to Richland County School District 1 students and families. To register for the event and more information about it, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

