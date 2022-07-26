Midlands 2022 back to school giveaways and events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Midlands approaches the end of summer, back to school events are returning for the season. WIS is compiling a list of events to help families find the resources they need.

LEXINGTON COUNTY

In Lexington, Mission Lexington is holding a giveaway Aug. 8 to 12, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 216 Harmon St.

The giveaway is eligible for Lexington County residents. Photo ID is needed and a social security card is required for each child participating. Organizers have also requested a school supply list from your child’s school.

Mission Lexington is holding a back to school giveaway Aug. 8 to 12. (Mission Lexington)

RICHLAND COUNTY

In Richland County the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is accepting donations of school supplies until Aug. 6, 2022 at 201 John Mark Dial Dr.

The supplies will be distributed during the Free Back 2 School Extravaganza from noon until 3 p.m. on Friday Aug. 12 at the detention center.

Items being collected include for supplies drive include pencils, colored pencils, sharpeners, pens, markers, paper and other essential back to school supplies.

The event is open to Richland County School District 1 students and families. To register for the event and more information about it, click the link here.

