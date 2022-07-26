SkyView
Advertisement

Manager at Upstate Correctional Institute charged for relationship with inmate

handcuffs jail
handcuffs jail(Negative Space / MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that the commissary manager at Livesay Correctional Institution was recently charged for a relationship she had with an inmate.

Officials said 49-year-old Vickie Renee White was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with an inmate and misconduct in office.

According to officials, White allegedly had an ongoing sexual relationship with an inmate that began in January 2022. They added that she was fired after the relationship was discovered.

