Lexington Co deputies investigating death at Ermine Road business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 400 block of Ermine Road.

Officials also say this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

We will keep you updated as this is an ongoing investigation.

#MORE: Detectives are also in the area interviewing neighbors and others with information that could be helpful to us.



This is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. 2/2 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 26, 2022

#UPDATE: As our response to this incident continues, we've now confirmed there is only one death associated with this case at this time. The incident location is a business on Ermine Road. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.