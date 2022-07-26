SkyView
Lexington Co deputies investigating death at Ermine Road business

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the 400 block of Ermine Road.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the 400 block of Ermine Road.(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 400 block of Ermine Road.

Officials also say this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

We will keep you updated as this is an ongoing investigation.

