SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists

The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a distinction from other hornets.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many remember the introduction of the “murder hornets.”

The bug with any other name would be just as terrifying, but it’s getting a new one.

The Entomological Society of America is now calling the insect the northern giant hornet.

People can continue calling it a murder hornet due to that being only a nickname.

The new name will be replacing the old one, Asian giant hornet.

The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.
The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)

Scientists say that name didn’t do much to identify the stinger, since all hornets are native to Asia.

They were also concerned it could stir up anti-Asian sentiment.

The world’s largest hornet got its horrific nickname due to its habit of decapitating honeybees.

It’s invasive in North America, but so far hives have only been found in British Columbia and a small portion of Washington state.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro
Missing Richland County 10-year-old located
A Comet bus crashed Monday morning, closing traffic to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.
Comet bus crash leaves 10 injured Monday morning
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at during traffic stop
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
29-year-old Austin Tyler Thomason and 28-year-old Harlie Willford - suspects arrested on drug...
Suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Carolina

Latest News

Andre Greene
Father shoots son and wife in Orangeburg, faces murder charges
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
'I just can't imagine': Woman recounts campground massacre
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Operation Southern Slowdown nets over 1,000 citations
An automotive parts manufacturer specializing in car floor mats has announced plans to...
Automotive parts maker to add 41 jobs in Orangeburg County