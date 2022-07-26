SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Staying hot and humid this week!

By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are still hot and humid for the rest of the week with heat index values near 100 to 106!

First Alert Headlines:

  • Muggy again tonight with just a few passing clouds and lows in the upper 70s.
  • Much hotter for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and humid feeling like 100-105.
  • There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.
  • We stay in the upper 90s Friday with another 20% chance of storms.
  • Rain chances are between 30 to 50% for the weekend. It will be humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.
  • Tropics are still quiet.
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary:

The jet stream stays to our north for the rest of the work week and we see upper 90s with a few isolated showers and storms each afternoon.

Tonight we are warm with lows down to 77, skies are partly cloudy.

Wednesday we are in the upper 90s and it will feel like around 102. We cannot rule out a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

We have similar conditions for Thursday with highs reaching to 98. It will feel like around 103. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

wis
wis(WIS)

Friday we have a cold front approaching, but we see most of the rain and storms staying to the north. So we’ve reduced the chance of rain to 20%.

wis
wis(WIS)

The front moves south into the Carolinas by Friday and stalls out. This bumps our chances of rain and thunder to 50% Saturday and 40% Sunday. Highs are in the mid 90s Saturday and around 92 Sunday.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Few passing clouds and humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Highs climb to the mid to upper 90s with sunshine and clouds and humid feeling up to 105F. There’s a 20% chance of storms.

Thursday: Warmer with highs in the upper 90s with sunshine and clouds and humid feeling up to 105F. There’s a 20% chance of storms.

Friday: Hot and humid again with highs in the upper 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s and humid.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s and humid.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro
Missing Richland County 10-year-old located
A Comet bus crashed Monday morning, closing traffic to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.
Comet bus crash leaves 10 injured Monday morning
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at during traffic stop
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
29-year-old Austin Tyler Thomason and 28-year-old Harlie Willford - suspects arrested on drug...
Suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Carolina

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity stick around this week
FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity stick around this week
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid this week with a few storms
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid this week with a few storms