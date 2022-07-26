FIRST ALERT: Staying hot and humid this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are still hot and humid for the rest of the week with heat index values near 100 to 106!

First Alert Headlines:

Muggy again tonight with just a few passing clouds and lows in the upper 70s.

Much hotter for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and humid feeling like 100-105.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

We stay in the upper 90s Friday with another 20% chance of storms.

Rain chances are between 30 to 50% for the weekend. It will be humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tropics are still quiet.

First Alert Summary:

The jet stream stays to our north for the rest of the work week and we see upper 90s with a few isolated showers and storms each afternoon.

Tonight we are warm with lows down to 77, skies are partly cloudy.

Wednesday we are in the upper 90s and it will feel like around 102. We cannot rule out a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

We have similar conditions for Thursday with highs reaching to 98. It will feel like around 103. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

Friday we have a cold front approaching, but we see most of the rain and storms staying to the north. So we’ve reduced the chance of rain to 20%.

The front moves south into the Carolinas by Friday and stalls out. This bumps our chances of rain and thunder to 50% Saturday and 40% Sunday. Highs are in the mid 90s Saturday and around 92 Sunday.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Few passing clouds and humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Highs climb to the mid to upper 90s with sunshine and clouds and humid feeling up to 105F. There’s a 20% chance of storms.

Thursday: Warmer with highs in the upper 90s with sunshine and clouds and humid feeling up to 105F. There’s a 20% chance of storms.

Friday: Hot and humid again with highs in the upper 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s and humid.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s and humid.

