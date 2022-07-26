DEPUTIES: Father shoots son and wife in Orangeburg, faces murder charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Tuesday announced an arrest in a deadly shooting in Orangeburg.

Andre Green is charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called to Kemmerlin Rd at around 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, on reports of a shooting. OCSO said they found his 14-year-old son dead. Inside the residence they found Greene’s 40-year-old wife with a gunshot wound.

If convicted Greene could face up to 30 years in prison on the murder charge. He is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

