Deadly motorcycle crash closes Augusta Rd intersection, victim identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said a deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation.

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at around 6:30 a.m. Brandon Michael Noles, 27, was riding a motorcycle on Augusta Rd. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Noles his a concrete median and thrown from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a helmet and sent to an area hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead from his injuries on July 25, 2022.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All inbound & outbound lanes of Augusta Rd at Cedarcrest Dr are closed due to a one vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist. Be aware of emergency personnel in the area & use an alternative route if possible. Thank you for your patience & understanding. pic.twitter.com/ss8PP3RdiR — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) July 24, 2022

