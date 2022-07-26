SkyView
Deadly motorcycle crash closes Augusta Rd intersection, victim identified

Lexington Police were at the scene of a deadly motorcycle accident Sunday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said a deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation.

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at around 6:30 a.m. Brandon Michael Noles, 27, was riding a motorcycle on Augusta Rd. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Noles his a concrete median and thrown from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a helmet and sent to an area hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead from his injuries on July 25, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

