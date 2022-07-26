SkyView
Cunningham to host kickoff event to reveal choice for Lieutenant Governor

Joe Cunningham to Host Lieutenant Governor Kickoff Event
Joe Cunningham to Host Lieutenant Governor Kickoff Event
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Congressman and current Democratic Governor nominee Joe Cunningham will be announcing his choice for Lieutenant Governor.

The event will be held on Monday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m. in Greenville, S.C.

RELATED STORY: Joe Cunningham reveals prospective Lt. Governor candidates

This kick-off event comes weeks after Cunningham revealed his list of prospective candidates.

The event location has not yet been announced.

