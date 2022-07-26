Cunningham to host kickoff event to reveal choice for Lieutenant Governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Congressman and current Democratic Governor nominee Joe Cunningham will be announcing his choice for Lieutenant Governor.

The event will be held on Monday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m. in Greenville, S.C.

RELATED STORY: Joe Cunningham reveals prospective Lt. Governor candidates

This kick-off event comes weeks after Cunningham revealed his list of prospective candidates.

The event location has not yet been announced.

