Coroner identifies person killed in crash on Calks Ferry Road in Lexington

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the name of a person killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calks Ferry Road.

Giovani Maya Garcia, 21, of Gilbert, was driving southbound on Augusta Highway on July 24 around 4 a.m. when the car veered off the left side of the road and struck a traffic signal.

Garcia, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

