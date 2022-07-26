City of Columbia considering new ordinance to require reporting of lost, stolen firearms to police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to curb gun violence in the capital city, Columbia city leaders are considering a new rule that would require lost or stolen firearms to be reported to police.

The ordinance, which is being drafted by At-Large Councilwoman Dr. Aditi Bussells, will be formally introduced at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Bussells said conversations with the community were the driving force behind the development of this proposed measure.

“It was important for me, especially when we had to roll back some of our gun ordinances, to find a solution that would provide our law enforcement with more tools in their toolbox in order to prevent gun violence,” she said. “This is a complex issue, and the city can’t solve it all, but we can certainly do our part.”

Local law enforcement has been vocal about the issue of stolen guns, and Bussells hopes this will help them track those guns down more quickly.

“The number one thing we hear from law enforcement is that most of the crime that’s committed using firearms come from lost and stolen firearms,” she said.

Bussells said the city is seeking out opinions from across the political spectrum to tackle the issue of gun violence.

“We’re bringing together all different perspectives and political ideologies to help rally around an issue that really isn’t political, it’s about the safety of our community,” she said. “I think that’s different. And hopefully that’s an approach that will work and will continue to set the standard for how our local government works with our partners across the state.”

Bussells said it is too early to say how the rule would be enforced, but that it would require reporting of a firearm as lost or stolen within 24 hours.

A recent study from Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun reform, analyzed FBI data and showed that Columbia had higher rates of guns stolen from cars than all, but two of the 271 cities reviewed.

According to the study, in 2011 the rate of gun thefts from cars in Columbia was 49.7 per 100,000 people. In 2020, the rate had jumped to 172.6 per 100,000 people.

This data “simply reinforces the need and the urgency” by which the city should work to address the issue, Bussells said.

WIS reached out to the Columbia Police Department for data on how many guns have been stolen from cars so far in 2022 but have not heard back.

In March, Columbia city council repealed three-gun ordinances that were originally passed in 2019.

One of these rules allowed for the seizure of guns from people under an extreme risk protection order.

Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said those ordinances violated state law, and the city overstepped its ability to regulate guns in those cases.

At-Large Councilman Howard Duvall, who chairs the council’s public safety committee, said if the ordinance does not violate state law, he believes it could help in the effort to reduce gun violence and violent crime.

“If Dr. Bussells has found a place where we can have an impact on gun violence without violating the state law, I think that that is a sweet spot that we certainly would like to be in with the city of Columbia,” he said.

Robert Kittle, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said he could not comment on whether or not this ordinance would fall under state law because it would require a formal opinion from the Attorney General’s office, which takes extensive research.

Bussells said that she had submitted a draft of the ordinance to the Attorney General’s Office for review.

She hopes by engaging stakeholders at the state level, including the Attorney General’s Office, from the beginning, this measure will stand.

“It’s a new era in Columbia,” Bussells said. “We are building new relationships and building new norms around the ways in which we work with each other. And I’ve really appreciated that the AG’s office has been open and transparent as we’re thinking through this ordinance.”

Bussells said she believes the Attorney General’s Office has been very “receptive” to the city’s perspectives on this issue.

“I look forward to working with them and hopefully ensuring that this is an ordinance that we can keep on our books,” she said.

Once the ordinance is introduced, it will go before the public safety committee for review. According to Bussells, the goal is to have the first reading of the ordinance by the end of August.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.