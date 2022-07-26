SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test

President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, July 25, 2022. Biden, who continues to recover from his coronavirus infection, spoke virtually with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By KEVIN FREKING
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the semiconductor industry in the United States and to accelerate high tech research that backers say will be critical to the economy in future decades.

The Senate needed 60 votes to advance the bill and the vote was 64-32. The legislation is now on a glidepath to final passage in the Senate later this week. The House is also expected to take up the package this week.

The White House has led support for the bill, along with industry leaders who say government subsidies are necessary to compete with other nations that are also spending billions of dollars to lure manufacturers. They say the pandemic has exposed the dangers to the economy and to national security of relying too heavily on foreign-made computer chips.

The bill provides about $52 billion in grants and other incentives for the semiconductor industry as well as a 25% tax credit for those companies that build chip plants, or fabs, in the U.S. The cost of the tax break is projected to be about about $24 billion over 10 years. The bill also authorizes about $200 billion to enhance scientific research over the same timeframe.

The Biden administration maintains that the U.S. is not in a recession, but public opinion of the state of the economy is at a low. (CNN, NBC)

The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the bill would increase deficits by about $79 billion over 10 years. Critics have objected to the spending called for in the bill either as misplaced or excessive.

“At a time when the working families of this country are falling further and further behind while the very rich are getting much richer, let us get our priorities right,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

But the bill attracted support from lawmakers in both parties who say the investment is critical to U.S. innovation and staying ahead of economic rivals in coming decades, namely China.

“I firmly believe that passing this bill will be a turning point for American leadership in this century,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “The benefits of this legislation will reverberate across the country for years and decades to come.”

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell led a group of 17 Republicans senators who voted to limit debate and advance the bill. While some Republicans have voiced concerns about the spending in the bill, others have emphasized the need to address national security vulnerabilities resulting from the U.S. reliance on plants in Taiwan and South Korea for the most advanced computer chips.

“We are not used to providing these kinds of financial incentives to businesses, but when it costs 30 percent less to build these manufacturing facilities across the seas in Asia and our access to that supply chain is potentially jeopardized by very real threats, it is a necessary investment for us to make,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Comet bus crashed Monday morning, closing traffic to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.
Comet bus crash leaves 10 injured Monday morning
Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro
Missing Richland County 10-year-old located
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at during traffic stop
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
29-year-old Austin Tyler Thomason and 28-year-old Harlie Willford - suspects arrested on drug...
Suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Carolina

Latest News

Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban.
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
Many puppies drowned at an animal shelter near St. Louis following massive flooding all over...
Shelter puppies drown in flash flooding at animal rescue in Missouri
This image provided courtesy of Massport shows Rowdy the Cat after being captured on Wednesday,...
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
Police: 12-year-old driver dies in crash with stepfather as passenger