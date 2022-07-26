SkyView
Automotive parts manufacturer establishing operations in Orangeburg Co.

An automotive parts manufacturer specializing in car floor mats has announced plans to...
An automotive parts manufacturer specializing in car floor mats has announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An automotive parts manufacturer specializing in car floor mats has announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

Kuntai Limited Corporation announced a $1.5 million investment that will bring 41 jobs to Orangeburg.

“South Carolina is home to more than 600 automotive-related companies, and we are proud to add Kuntai to that impressive roster,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate them on their $1.5 million investment that will create 41 new jobs and welcome them to South Carolina and Orangeburg County.”

A release states the company will use the new facility to produce floor mats for high-end original equipment manufacturers and further expand its business in North America.

The new facility, located at 152 Regional Parkway in Orangeburg is expected to open in October.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

