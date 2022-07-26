Automotive parts manufacturer establishing operations in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An automotive parts manufacturer specializing in car floor mats has announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

Kuntai Limited Corporation announced a $1.5 million investment that will bring 41 jobs to Orangeburg.

“South Carolina is home to more than 600 automotive-related companies, and we are proud to add Kuntai to that impressive roster,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate them on their $1.5 million investment that will create 41 new jobs and welcome them to South Carolina and Orangeburg County.”

A release states the company will use the new facility to produce floor mats for high-end original equipment manufacturers and further expand its business in North America.

The new facility, located at 152 Regional Parkway in Orangeburg is expected to open in October.

