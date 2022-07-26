SkyView
Adair Ford Boroughs sworn in as US Attorney for the District of South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Adair Ford Boroughs was officially sworn in Tuesday as the United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina after being nominated by President Biden in June.

Boroughs was confirmed by the US Senate on July 21. She was sworn in at a ceremony in Charleston.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to return to the Department of Justice as the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Boroughs. “I look forward to digging in and doing the work alongside them, as well as alongside our law enforcement partners and our communities, to protect and serve the citizens of the District of South Carolina and to seek fairness and justice in all that we do.”

Boroughs replaces Interim US Attorney Corey Ellis who took the position after Peter McCoy, a President Trump appointee, resigned.

The office prosecutes federal crimes affecting the district like narcotics, firearms, gang violence and human trafficking. The office also defends the US in civil cases and collects debts owed to the US.

Boroughs received her J.D., with distinction, from Stanford Law School in 2007 and her BS in Mathematics, summa cum laude, from Furman University in 2002.

