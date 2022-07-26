SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm

Hallie Oldham, 9, died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake Family Campground. (Source: WMTW, Oldham Family)
By Talia Clarke
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) – A 9-year-old girl died when a tree fell onto the vehicle she was in during a storm in Maine last week.

Hallie Oldham died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake Family Campground.

Hallie was a student at Poland Community School, where she was about to enter the fourth grade.

The school is offering grief counseling to fellow students. There is also a memory jar where people can leave their memories of Hallie for her family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Hallie’s family pay for funeral costs.

“Hallie Oldham was a beautiful living angel, always has been, always will be,” the page reads. “Her smile, laughter and kindness for all were contagious and will be missed by all.”

Copyright 2022 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Comet bus crashed Monday morning, closing traffic to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.
Comet bus crash leaves 10 injured Monday morning
Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro
Missing Richland County 10-year-old located
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at during traffic stop
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
29-year-old Austin Tyler Thomason and 28-year-old Harlie Willford - suspects arrested on drug...
Suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Carolina

Latest News

The Richland County Circuit Court hears an abortion ban injunction request on July 26, 2022.
WATCH: South Carolina court denies request to block abortion ban
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies
Lexington Police were at the scene of a deadly motorcycle accident Sunday.
Deadly motorcycle crash closes Augusta Rd intersection, victim identified
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Coroner identifies person killed in crash on Calks Ferry Road in Lexington