SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Two suspects in custody after police chase in Kershaw Co., drugs and counterfeit money seized
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on...
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road
According to police, the victims were a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old.
CPD investigating shooting near Farrow Road convenience store
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and...
Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway

Latest News

Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
FILE — Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer talks during a Hoosier Job Fair, July 19, 2010, at...
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’