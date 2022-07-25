SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH: Sen. Graham speaks on federal retirement age for pilots

Sen. Graham speaks on federal pilot retirement age Monday, citing a need to raise it amid a...
Sen. Graham speaks on federal pilot retirement age Monday, citing a need to raise it amid a worker shortage.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is speaking out on federal retirement ages for pilots amid a shortage.

Senator Lindsey Graham visited the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Monday at 11:30 a.m. Graham’s office said thousands of qualified pilots are being forced to retire early each year, pointing to recent delays from worker shortages.

Part of the solution he says, is to raise the federal mandatory retirement age on pilots from 65 to 67. The Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act raises the retirement age, requires pilots over 65 to maintain a first class medical certification, and requires air carriers to continue using pilot training programs approved by the FAA.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Two suspects in custody after police chase in Kershaw Co., drugs and counterfeit money seized
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on...
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road
According to police, the victims were a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old.
CPD investigating shooting near Farrow Road convenience store
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and...
Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway

Latest News

Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
The Columbia Fire Department responds to early morning house fire near the 1800 block of Shop...
Victim identified in Sands Street fire
Sen. Graham discusses bill to increase pilot retirement age
A Comet bus crashed Monday morning, closing traffic to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.
WATCH: Comet bus crash leaves 10 injured Monday morning