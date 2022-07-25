WATCH: Sen. Graham speaks on federal retirement age for pilots

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is speaking out on federal retirement ages for pilots amid a shortage.

Senator Lindsey Graham visited the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Monday at 11:30 a.m. Graham’s office said thousands of qualified pilots are being forced to retire early each year, pointing to recent delays from worker shortages.

Part of the solution he says, is to raise the federal mandatory retirement age on pilots from 65 to 67. The Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act raises the retirement age, requires pilots over 65 to maintain a first class medical certification, and requires air carriers to continue using pilot training programs approved by the FAA.

There is a severe and growing pilot shortage in the US. Every air traveler sees and feels the impact when they go to the airport.



Holding a press conference in SC today discussing the Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act which raises the mandatory pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 25, 2022

