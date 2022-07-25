Sunday night earthquake felt near Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The USGS reported an earthquake near Elgin Sunday.

The earthquake was 2.31 magnitude and was located roughly 1.86 miles below the surface. The epicenter was reported 3.2 miles to the east south east of Elgin.

The approximate time of the earthquake was 8:42 p.m.

