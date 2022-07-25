Soda City Live: Local business owner creates books to inspire young girls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local entrepreneur is releasing a series of books aimed at motivating young girls. And the proof is in the titles of these books, “I Am Worth More Than You Can Imagine”, “Hey Black Girl” and “She Spires”.

Young is also the founder of a program, “The Better Me Mentoring” where she also helps to inspire young girls in the community.

Monique’s books will be available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target, Books-a-Million and other online book distributors.

A release event will be held Saturday, August 13 at 6729 Two Notch Road from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Local business owner creates books to inspire young girls (Monique Young)

