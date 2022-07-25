SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Laurens Co.

WATERLOO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo on Monday.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along Shore Loop Road. SLED agents said the man was allegedly armed with a handgun at the time of the shooting.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the man was airlifted from the scene and taken to the hospital but later passed away.

The coroner identified the person as 42-year-old Daniel R. Strange of Clinton.

Officials confirmed that no deputies were injured.

SLED confirmed that they were requested to investigate this incident. Agents added that they will conduct an independent criminal investigation by interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and conducting forensic tests as needed.

Agents will then summarize the information gathered and submit it to prosecutors.

