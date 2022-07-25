SkyView
One dead in single-vehicle Orangeburg Co. collision

One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon in Orangeburg County.
One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon in Orangeburg County.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon in Orangeburg County.

Trooper James Miller said the collision occurred around 4:16 p.m. on highway 6 near Resort Street.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene, Trooper Miller said.

According to officials the driver was traveling west, drove off the side of the road and their car overturned.

