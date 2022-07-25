SkyView
Keep the Midlands Beautiful to host litter cleanup on Lake Murray

FILE PHOTO of Lake Murray
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep the Midlands Beautiful is hosting a litter cleanup event on Lake Murray in September.

The event, Lakeside Litter Sweep, is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers must pre-register for this event by September 10.

Check-in for the event will start at 8:30 a.m. at three locations: Southshore Marina in Leesville, Lighthouse Marina in Chapin and Dreher Island State Park in Prosperity.

Volunteers will receive a safety and orientation briefing, clean supplies, an event t-shirt, sandwich lunch, a thank you gift and an opportunity to win prizes from local businesses.

Organizers said volunteers with their own boats can travel to islands and shorelines on their own after they pick up their supplies.

No boat, no problem; AquaFun Boat Rentals & Tours and other event partners will shuttle volunteers to various islands on the lake. If you prefer land, select the option to clean the shorelines, boat ramps and nearby roads surrounding the lake. In addition, divers with Wateree Dive Shop and Scuba John’s have volunteered to remove litter below the surface of the lake. Safety is our priority; the Coast Guard Auxiliary will be on hand to support this event.

For more information, click here.

