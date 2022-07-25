SkyView
Florence One Schools becomes first S.C. school district to offer paid parental leave

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence One Schools took a historic step to help out its employees.

Full-time employees in the school district now have paid parental leave. The new leave policy includes biological, foster and adoptive parents.

It comes after a unanimous vote during the board of trustees meeting in July.

Superintendent Richard O’Malley first introduced the policy in June, stating that not having paid parental leave is barbaric.

Under the new policy, full-time employees who give birth are entitled to six weeks of paid parental leave after the child is born. The leave would be paid at 100% of the employee’s base pay.

O’Malley hopes that this not only helps with recruiting but also retaining good employees.

“We talk a lot about things that our district is doing to attract and retain not only teachers but employees all across the district,” O’Malley said. “I think this goes a long way in showing that we care about our employees and their families. We want our employees to be able to be parents and not have to worry about how they will pay their bills.”

Any employee who does not give birth but is a co-parent is also eligible for two weeks of paid leave.

Employees who adopt or foster a child under the age of 18 also qualify for parental leave.

“I don’t find this to be very progressive in 2022,” O’Malley said. “I think that this is something that we needed to do. The governor signed a bill to provide paid maternity leave to state employees for six weeks and then two weeks for paid paternal leave and they, somehow, excluded teachers from being a state employee. I don’t think that sends the right message for what we’re trying to do in our state. In Florence 1 Schools, we value families.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

