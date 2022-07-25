FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity continues this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’ve got high temps and plenty of humidity all week long.

First Alert Headlines:

Expect a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening with low to mid 90s for highs.

Tuesday we have low 90s again with a 20% chance of showers and storms and heat index values around 98-103.

A few isolated showers and storms are in the region Wednesday, with just a 20% chance. Highs are in the upper 90s with heat index values near 100-105.

Thursday is a little drier with less than a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the upper 90s.

The next good chance of rain and storms comes Friday through Sunday with a 30 to 50% chance mainly in the afternoon/evening.

Tropics are still quiet.

First Alert Summary:

So the jet stream stays to our north and the Bermuda high pressure system really takes hold of the region. That brings a southwest wind which means humid and hot conditions continue this week.

Tonight we see temperatures in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Highs reach the low 90s Tuesday with high humidity. It feels like near 100 by the afternoon hours. There’s a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Wednesday we see highs reach the mid 90s with another 20% chance of afternoon/evening showers and storms. It will feel like around 100-105.

We are in the upper 90s Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values are around 101 to 106.

Temps are in the upper 90s Friday and heat index values will be near 107. There’s a 30% chance of some showers and storms in the afternoon hours as a cold front nears the area from the north.

Saturday we see lows in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s. There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms as the front stalls over the region.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Few passing clouds and humid with lows in the 70s. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tuesday: Another day with low 90s and humidity. A 20% chance for a shower or storm.

Wednesday: Highs climb to the mid 90s with sunshine and clouds and a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Thursday: Warmer with highs in the upper 90s with sunshine and clouds.

Friday: Hot again with highs in the upper 90s with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s.

