Comet bus crash leaves ten injured Monday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bus crash in Columbia shut down a road Monday morning.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said around 9 a.m. their crews responded to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.

Firefighter arrived on scene and found the bus off of the roadway and down an embankment. pic.twitter.com/bBJQyozndi — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) July 25, 2022

On arrival, they found a bus off the road and down an embankment.

First responders reported 10 people were transported for injuries in the crash, including the driver.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. Colonial Dr. is closed to traffic while crews work to clear the scene. A tow truck is on site to pull the bus back on the roadway.

