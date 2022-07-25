SkyView
Comet bus crash leaves ten injured Monday morning

A Comet bus crashed Monday morning, closing traffic to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.
A Comet bus crashed Monday morning, closing traffic to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.(Columbia Richland Fire Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bus crash in Columbia shut down a road Monday morning.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said around 9 a.m. their crews responded to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.

On arrival, they found a bus off the road and down an embankment.

First responders reported 10 people were transported for injuries in the crash, including the driver.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. Colonial Dr. is closed to traffic while crews work to clear the scene. A tow truck is on site to pull the bus back on the roadway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

