SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia Water flushes system after reports of chlorine taste

(Pixabay)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised residents of a system flush after reports of a strange odor Monday.

The organization said downtown customers may have noticed a chlorine taste or smell in the water. It is safe to drink. The smell is the result of an issue with their ammonia feed, which is used to mask chlorine tastes and odors in drinking water.

The issue was resolved Monday morning and Columbia Water is currently flushing their system to bring fresh water to impacted customers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
FILE PHOTO
Two suspects in custody after police chase in Kershaw Co., drugs and counterfeit money seized
A Comet bus crashed Monday morning, closing traffic to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.
WATCH: Comet bus crash leaves 10 injured Monday morning
According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on...
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road
Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro
RCSD searching for missing 10-year-old

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nikki Haley announces daughter’s engagement on social media
Carolina Panthers logo
Carolina Panthers announce return of Empowering the Carolinas contest
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at during traffic stop
Sen. Graham speaks on federal pilot retirement age Monday, citing a need to raise it amid a...
WATCH: Sen. Graham speaks on federal retirement age for pilots