Columbia Water flushes system after reports of chlorine taste

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised residents of a system flush after reports of a strange odor Monday.

The organization said downtown customers may have noticed a chlorine taste or smell in the water. It is safe to drink. The smell is the result of an issue with their ammonia feed, which is used to mask chlorine tastes and odors in drinking water.

However, we had an issue with our ammonia feed that essentially masks the chlorine taste and odor. That issue has been resolved this morning and we are flushing our system to draw freshwater into the areas impacted. — ColumbiaWater (@ColumbiaSCWater) July 25, 2022

The issue was resolved Monday morning and Columbia Water is currently flushing their system to bring fresh water to impacted customers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.