SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Carolina Panthers announce return of Empowering the Carolinas contest

Carolina Panthers logo
Carolina Panthers logo(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday the Carolina Panthers and Lenovo announced the return of the Empowering the Carolinas contest.

The contest aims to support small businesses across the region. It is part of Lenovo’s Evolve Small campaign, it was launched in 2021 to celebrate small businesses through grants and product donations, mentorship and community engagement.

For the second year the organization are partnering to pick ten winning businesses to receive $5,000 in technology upgrades from Lenovo. The businesses will be given the choice of three upgrade packages which best fit their needs.

All ten businesses will receive tickets to the Panthers preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills scheduled for August 26. The winners will be given recognition during the halftime show and a grand prize winner will receive a $100,000 advertising package with the franchise during the NFL season.

Lenovo and Microsoft will also provide mentorship and assist the winner in community engagement for long term success.

Nominations for qualifying businesses in the Carolinas will be accepted online until July 29, 2022. To nominate a business, click the link here.

The winner last year was Dentist Salud, a dental clinic in the Mecklenburg area of Charlotte, NC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
FILE PHOTO
Two suspects in custody after police chase in Kershaw Co., drugs and counterfeit money seized
A Comet bus crashed Monday morning, closing traffic to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.
WATCH: Comet bus crash leaves 10 injured Monday morning
According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on...
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road
Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro
RCSD searching for missing 10-year-old

Latest News

Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at during traffic stop
Sen. Graham speaks on federal pilot retirement age Monday, citing a need to raise it amid a...
WATCH: Sen. Graham speaks on federal retirement age for pilots
The Columbia Fire Department responds to early morning house fire near the 1800 block of Shop...
Victim identified in Sands Street fire
A Comet bus crashed Monday morning, closing traffic to Colonial Dr. at Surrey St.
WATCH: Comet bus crash leaves 10 injured Monday morning