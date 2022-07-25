Carolina Panthers announce return of Empowering the Carolinas contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday the Carolina Panthers and Lenovo announced the return of the Empowering the Carolinas contest.

The contest aims to support small businesses across the region. It is part of Lenovo’s Evolve Small campaign, it was launched in 2021 to celebrate small businesses through grants and product donations, mentorship and community engagement.

For the second year the organization are partnering to pick ten winning businesses to receive $5,000 in technology upgrades from Lenovo. The businesses will be given the choice of three upgrade packages which best fit their needs.

All ten businesses will receive tickets to the Panthers preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills scheduled for August 26. The winners will be given recognition during the halftime show and a grand prize winner will receive a $100,000 advertising package with the franchise during the NFL season.

Lenovo and Microsoft will also provide mentorship and assist the winner in community engagement for long term success.

Nominations for qualifying businesses in the Carolinas will be accepted online until July 29, 2022. To nominate a business, click the link here.

The winner last year was Dentist Salud, a dental clinic in the Mecklenburg area of Charlotte, NC.

