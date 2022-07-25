SkyView
2 injured after active shooter call at Greenville Co. business

An investigation is underway after two people were shot at a business on Piedmont Highway in Greenville County.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured on Monday after a shooting at a business along Piedmont Highway.

Deputies said they responded to an active shooter call at 1326 Piedmont Highway just after 1:00 p.m. Once they arrived, they found two victims who’d each been shot at least once. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown. Investigators said one of the victims was shot in the leg.

According to deputies, the suspect ran away from the scene but was quickly caught by deputies on Helen Drive.

Officials said the shooting happened at a moving company that is transitioning into the building.

The former business at the spot, Carolina Heating Service, recently moved and posted on Facebook that their location has changed but their thoughts and prayers are with the people involved.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
