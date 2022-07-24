SkyView
Advertisement

RCSD searching for missing 10-year-old

Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro-missing girl
Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro-missing girl(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help to locate Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro.

The 10-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt and possibly a blue sweater on Sunday, July 24.

Officials say Heni left her home near William Hardin Road early in the morning.

Heni is around 3′8″ tall and 110 pounds.

RCSD is asking anyone with information or has seen Heni to call 911.

