RCSD searching for missing 10-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help to locate Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro.

The 10-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt and possibly a blue sweater on Sunday, July 24.

Officials say Heni left her home near William Hardin Road early in the morning.

Heni is around 3′8″ tall and 110 pounds.

RCSD is asking anyone with information or has seen Heni to call 911.

