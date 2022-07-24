SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M

FILE - Referee Zack Clayton, right, steps in after challenger Muhammad Ali, second from right,...
FILE - Referee Zack Clayton, right, steps in after challenger Muhammad Ali, second from right, knocked down defending heavyweight champion George Foreman, bottom, in the eighth round of their championship bout on Oct. 30, 1974, in Kinshasa, Zaire. Ali’s championship belt from the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday, July 24, 2022, for $6.18 million.(AP Photo/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for $6.18 million.

The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

In a tweet Sunday, Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

The belt will be displayed on Aug. 2 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and on Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.

“Proud to be the steward!” Irsay tweeted.

“After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, said in a statement.

The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments. Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire. Ali won the fight in a knockout in the eighth round.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Two suspects in custody after police chase in Kershaw Co., drugs and counterfeit money seized
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and...
Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway
According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on...
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road
FILE PHOTO
Suspect not located during manhunt in Kershaw Co.
Matthew Drennan was arrested in connection to the disappearance with Woods and charged with...
Missing woman identified as homicide victim, boyfriend arrested

Latest News

Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro-missing girl
RCSD searching for missing 10-year-old
Samuel Cartwright, 47, was arrested after police say seven of his dogs mauled a 71-year-old man...
Police: Owner arrested after dogs maul 71-year-old man to death
wis
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid today, few isolated storms too
A video of President Donald Trump recording a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House...
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe to Trump Cabinet, awaits Thomas