Missing Richland County 10-year-old located

Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro
Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County investigators said 10-year-old Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro was located safely Monday.

RCSD said investigators from the department and the FBI worked around the clock to locate her. She was found in another state around 4:15 p.m.

Sheriff Leon Lott said, “I can’t thank the community and the FBI enough for their assistance in this case. I am happy to announce that Heni was successfully recovered and is safe.”

The details of her disappearance are currently under investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help to locate Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro.

The 10-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt and possibly a blue sweater on Sunday, July 24.

Officials say Heni left her home near William Hardin Road early in the morning.

Heni is around 3′8″ tall and 110 pounds.

RCSD is asking anyone with information or has seen Heni to call 911.

